Police officer dies after shot with own gun

A police officer who was shot during an altercation with a man who lives in his neighbourhood of Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, has died.

Police SRP Julien Emmanuel, 56, succumbed to his injury on Friday night at the Chaguanas health facility while undergoing treatment.

Emmanuel, who worked at the Central Police Station in Port of Spain, reportedly got into an argument with another man, on Friday evening over the dumping of a chemical in a drain.

It escalated into a fight during which the man took Emmanuel’s gun and shot him in his chest, police said.

The man later surrendered to officers of the Chaguanas Police Station. The firearm was later recovered, police said.

Homicide Bureau Region III is investigating.