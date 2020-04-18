No new infections, deaths...5 more samples for CARPHA

FIVE more samples were sent to Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing between 4 pm and 10 pm on Saturday according to the Health Ministry.

In the latest release from the ministry, at 10 pm, the number of samples went from 1,330 to 1,335.

The number of confirmed cases remained the same at 114 along with the number of people who died from the virus and those discharged at eight and 21 respectively.

The most recent discharge came on Friday night.

The last time the ministry announced a new covid19 case was on Wednesday. The last report of a death due to the virus was on April 6.

According to the Worldometer website, which daily tracks the progression of the virus globally, as of 10 pm on Saturday, there were 2,330,937 infections, 160,755 deaths and 596,537 recoveries.