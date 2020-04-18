No new covid19 cases reported overnight

THE latest information released by the Ministry of Health at 10 am on Saturday said the number of samples, positive cases, deaths and number of people discharged have remained the same.

The Ministry of Health stated a total of 1,320 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing and 114 people were confirmed with being infected with the virus.

The number of people who died from the virus remains at eight and a total of 21 people have been discharged.

Those figures remain unchanged since the Ministry of Health update at 10 pm, on Friday night

The ministry said on Friday night one additional patient was discharged – from Caura Hospital – bringing the number to 21.

The last time the ministry announced a new covid19-positive case was on Wednesday and the last report of a death due to the virus was on April 6.