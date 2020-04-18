Make briefings for MATT members only?

THE EDITOR: The daily covid19 press briefings, from a concerned government, appear to be reaching all members of the public.

What happens if members of the public insist on joining these briefings?

In order to prevent unnecessary discord, should media participants be limited to established MATT members?

If all political activists want/need political space, then each political party leader will have to be invited to briefings.

The leaders of all registered trade unions and all religious organisations could also legally agitate for inclusion.

The daily press briefings about covid19 cannot be allowed to descend into political backstabbing in this election year. It is about keeping citizens critically informed and how best to stay alive, nothing else.

As far as I am aware, any private citizen can invite members of the press to any chosen address to cover their concerns.

It is either the reporters/journalists/editors want to go and record, or they do not.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin