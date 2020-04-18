KFC employee on larceny charge

FINED: Lasha Waldrop, fined for house breaking and larceny. - TTPS

A 24-year-old KFC employee of Joefield Trace, Lambeau appeared in the Scarborough Magistrates Court on Thursday to answer a charge of housebreaking and larceny.

Lasha Waldrop appeared before magistrate Indrani Cedeno via video conferencing, having been charged with breaking into the home of her neighbour Andy Hamilton, where a laptop and $3,000 in cash were stolen on July 3, 2019. The laptop was recovered.

Waldrop pleaded guilty and was fined $5,000 or in default six months’ imprisonment with hard labour. She was also ordered to compensate Hamilton $3,000 or serve six weeks’ simple imprisonment. PC James laid the charge

A Bon Accord man has been charged with possession of marijuana and seedlings above the decriminalised limit. According to reports, on April 10, police from the Special Investigative Unit, CID, Tobago Divisional Task Force, Crown Point Police Station and Canine Unit searched for dangerous drugs at the home of Ayinda Walcott in Milford Road, Bon Accord.

They reportedly found 135 grams of cannabis, along with 119 grown trees and 185 seedlings. Under the Dangerous Drugs Act, people are only allowed to have 30 grams of marijuana and four plants. Walcott was arrested and charged for cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana.