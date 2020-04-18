Health Minister: Breeze out at home

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Vidya Thurab

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is pleading with people in TT to “breeze out at home” after the Police Service stopped thousands of people on the nation's roads of Friday going about non-essential business.

Deyalsingh congratulated Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the TTPS for the exercise and noted that countries which had shown signs of lower cases have now regressed and we must learn from spread of covid19.

On Saturday, at the media briefing, Deyalsingh said, “Save lives and stay home. We have won nothing.”

The Health Minister said people gave the police poor excuses to be on the road such as going to meet their significant other or going to “breeze out.”

The number of cases and deaths have come to a halt in recent days, but Deyalsingh said at “the first strike of weakness the virus will strike again.”

The latest information released by the Ministry of Health at 10 am stated a total of 1,320 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing, 114 people were confirmed with being infected with the virus.

The number of people who died from the virus remains at eight and a total of 21 people have been discharged.