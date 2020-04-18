Guy: Fitness enthusiasm dwindling at home

PRESIDENT of Sweaters Touring Team Elvis Guy knows exercising during the covid19 pandemic is challenging, but is disappointed that people have relaxed their efforts in staying fit and healthy.

Guy, who runs the Sangre Grande-based fitness and football group, has been using Whatsapp videos to keep members fit as large gatherings are not allowed.

Newsday first spoke to Guy about the video workouts more than three weeks ago, shortly before the Government made the decision to prohibit exercising in public places. On Friday, Guy said that the level of enthusiasm has not been maintained.

“To get them to work out it is challenging. It have a few (people) doing it, but the mass majority that use to come out and work out I am not getting the response that I want from them. When we started the video workouts they were doing it, (but) then the interest started to dwindle.”

Guy said a few members take the responsibility by recommending exercises for other members. When the group meets in person, Guy said 30 to 40 people would attend sessions and those figures dropped to 15 to 20 people when the video workouts began. That number is now down to 10 to 15 people per session.

The Sweaters president said exercising in a group gives you motivation that is why doing individual sessions at home is challenging.

“A lot of people exercise and yes they exercising to lose weight, but the ambiance gives you that extra encouragement. The group exercise gives you that extra push. It takes a disciplined person to workout by themselves religiously every day or every time that they supposed to.”

All restaurants are closed until at least April 30 because of the virus. Guy said people preparing meals at home may not necessarily be the healthiest. “It is all about snacking out now and that in itself affecting the vibes to workout. They are opening up their cooking ability and that is opening up the appetite of the persons in the house and that is an issue to deal with.”

Guy gave an example that if someone buys ice cream for a household that includes children they won’t buy a low fat ice cream. “The disciplined ones kudos to them…but it really, really difficult.”

He plans to continue to urge people. “We are not giving up, but it is very challenging now.”