Four held at sea, US$, barrels of fuel and ganja seized

The Coast Guard intercepted a boat off the southwest coast of Trinidad on Friday night and arrested four men including two Venezuelans and seized a quantity of US currency, six barrels of fuel and a small quantity of marijuana.

A release from coast guard's public affairs officer Lt Khadija Lamy said the bust was made after the officers intercepted the boat named, Rebecca.

The suspects, along with the vessel, and the items found on board were handed over to police, Customs and Excise Division and Immigration Division, the statement said.

Police said the suspects were taken to the Point Fortin station where they remained up to Saturday afternoon.

One of the Trinidadians is from the Erin district, police said. Once charged, they will face a Point Fortin magistrate via video conference.

The release said: "The TTCG continues to provide border security services in the face of the threat of covid19 in order to maintain the safety and security of the TT through the conduct of maritime security patrols within our area of operations."

The country's borders were closed on March 23, as part of the measures implemented to prevent the spread of covid19, and military assets as well as the police have increased patrols to secure them.