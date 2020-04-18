CMO: Video on covid19 testing being made

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. - Vidya Thurab

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Trinidad Public Health Lab are working together to produce a video to show the process of the sampling and testing process in detail for the covid19 virus.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram on Saturday said the video would be available in the next few days or within a week.

Parasram said 60 people remain in hospital at the Couva and Caura facilities. Ten people at Caura are said to be in stable conditions and there is one person in the High Dependency Unit at Couva.

“In terms of TT’s testing capacity, we are putting things in place to begin testing in TT. That process is moving along swiftly with the training of people and is scheduled to be completed within a week.”

“We already have the kits and equipment required and have begun the training of staff and we are in the process of having the validation exercise completed,” Parasram said.

There were no changes between Friday night and Saturday. The number of samples submitted to CARPHA remained at 1,320 and 114 confirmed cases. The death toll also remained the same, at eight.

The number of people discharged remain at 21, with the latest patient being sent home on Friday.