Caricom discusses covid19 food threat

Caricom leaders are taking seriously the threat to the regional food supply, given the possibilities of shortages because of measures taken to contain the covid19 pandemic.

The leaders took part in a virtual emergency Caricom heads of government meeting on Wednesday to deal with covid19.

Caricom's Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE), has been considering threats to regional security posed by the pandemic. Food security will be considered within Caricom covid19 Agri-Food Risk Management Framework. This will address the production and supply of food products.

Caricom leaders agreed on a collective approach to international financial institutions to access help to financial challenges arising from covid19.

Inter-regional air and sea transport of people and goods will be scrutinised. This will be done with particular reference to regional air carriers whose operations have been adversely affected by measures adopted to contain covid19.

The leaders expressed concern that the World Health Organisation's resources were being threatened "at a time when all must join in leading the fight against the pandemic." The WHO has been under pressure from the Donald Trump administration with the US president himself signalling that he intends to cease funding the WHO.

.The leaders have agreed on a common public health policy that will include sourcing vital pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment (PPE) and additional medical personnel to combat the spread of the covid19 pandemic in the region.

A statement on Thursday from the Caricom Secretariat said the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) executive director Dr Joy St John said the region had done fairly well in its response to the pandemic so far. St John said this was a direct result of the early implementation of measures which helped to contain covid19. She recommended a coordinated regional approach to deal with the next phase of the virus.

Caricom said proposals for a common public health policy will first be presented to regional health ministers. This would include proposals for joint procurement, including of pharmaceuticals and PPE and sourcing additional medical personnel. Caricom said the joint procurement would assist in addressing supply constraints being experienced.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister said while approaches may differ in some ways from one Caricom country to another “there is commonality to a large extent.”

Dr Rowley said the common thread in these cases was the separation protocols and the instruction to citizens to stay at home. He said evidence shows this appears to be working across the board to “slow down the spread so as not to get our health systems overwhelmed by the virus.”

Caricom will consider a protocol on re-opening borders "which all member-states would adhere to at the same time when such a decision is taken." Rowley said this was not a case of physical borders between countries being abolished. He also said there is agreement by all leaders that their respective nationals “shelter in place” in whatever territory they are in.

The leaders called for the lifting of sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela on humanitarian grounds, so "as all countries must be part of the global effort to combat the covid19 pandemic." Rowley said Caricom leaders have agreed to meet within the next ten days to continue their discussions on strategies to combat covid19 .