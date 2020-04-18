A disastrous laptops decision

THE EDITOR: The revelation by the Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis on April 14 that 60,000 students in TT do not have devices – that is computers or tablets – to access the ministry’s learning platforms is yet another example of the cluelessness of this Keith Rowley administration.

After having spent years criticising the laptop programme, introduced by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and eventually scrapping it, the minister spoke without shame or remorse about the thousands of children who are in danger of being left behind.

As a nation, we must ask what data drove the Government

to scrap the laptop programme as soon as it came into office? It cannot be that it assessed the situation and found that most students had access to devices at home, because the 60,000 plus students, by their estimation, would prove that is not true.

This government has spent $28,211,952,415 on education between 2016 and 2020 and what do we have to show for it? The numbers indicate the problem was not insufficient funds, a narrative it enjoys using conveniently.

This almost $30 billion does not even acknowledge the millions spent on vanity and restoration projects, like Stollmeyer’s Castle and an additional Prime Minister’s residence, yet the Government could not find money for advancements in education? The “no money” excuse will not work once you examine its spending record. It simply did not prioritise our children, our future.

Today, with the country grappling with the threat of

covid19 and parents and educators having to find new ways to teach children, if the Government had any vision or concept of a plan, students across TT would be well equipped to deal with this transition, if the laptop programme was not discontinued. Instead, the programme was quickly scrapped by this administration upon taking office

The Minister of Education was asked in Parliament if

the Government would consider a programme to loan students the laptops placed in schools, but this suggestion was scoffed at and now the Government is asking for donations. This administration continues to be painfully out of touch with the realities facing many our citizens.

The genesis of the laptop programme was to ensure equity in access to technology, but now because of the gross incompetence and lack of vision by this government, those who are most vulnerable are in danger of being left behind.

Added to the problems parents are already facing – with

thousands having lost their jobs or now required to take pay cuts – the Government compounded the matter through a difficult and slow delivery process of food cards for children on the school feeding programme.

As of right now many citizens are calling as they have yet to receive their cards and the process doesn’t appear to be getting any better.

It must be noted that the UNC political leader and Leader

of the Opposition is on record as putting forward a number of initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency and improving education delivery through technology. She has presented these in her responses to the national budget as well as in the party’s national economic transformation master plan. Persad-Bissessar has long advocated for improvements and modernisation in our education system to ensure that our children have every opportunity to participate in the new digital economy, which TT has now been pushed into.

The Keith Rowley administration has been playing

catch-up with ideas from the very beginning. Now in this time of crisis we see that what we need is visionary leadership, the kind that Persad-Bissessar provides.

Our children should not continue to suffer for this government’s failure to continue the modernisation of our education system that was started by the Persad-Bissessar-led administration.

ANITA HAYNES

PRO, UNC