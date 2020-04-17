WASA: Pipeline in Couva repaired

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, right, talks with a WASA official about the water supply to his constituents on Tuesday during the covid19 lockdown. -

Damage to a water transmission pipeline in Couva that occurred last week has been repaired says the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

On Wednesday, a Newsday article reported that Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said his performance was called into question by his constituents who were desperate for water.

Indarsingh said he had been bombarded with calls from residents across the constituency who have not had water for as long as two to three weeks.

In a statement on Thursday in response to the article, WASA said it was working on normalising the scheduled supply to the affected areas over the coming days.

Three breaks occurred on a 16-inch transmission pipeline near the Dow Village Booster Pumping Station. That damage has been repaired.

WASA is currently doing additional work to improve the water supply in the area including an upgrade of the pumping station and the installation of 600 metres of 400-millimetre pipelines between the station and the University of TT's (UTT) Point Lisas Campus, Esperanza Road, Couva.

The work is scheduled to be completed by next Tuesday.

“On completion, there will be an improvement in the water supply to communities supplied from this station including Windsor Park, Diamond, Milton, Carolina, Balmain, Mount Pleasant and Indian Trail.”

WASA says, until the work is completed and there is an improvement in service, customers can request a truck-borne water supply through WASA's Customer Call Centre at 800-4420/26, WASA Services App, or WhatsApp: 709-7793.