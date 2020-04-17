Unicomer, Guardian Group furnish Debe stepdown facility

UNICOMER (Trinidad) Ltd and the Guardian Group Friday revealed another massive donation of mattresses, major household appliances and televisions for people recovering from covid19 at the designated Ministry of Health step-down facility in Debe.

Earlier this week, Unicomer, the parent company of Courts, made a similarly large donation to another step-down facility at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

The items donated on Friday include 96 hospital-grade mattresses, 12 fridges, 12 microwaves, two heavy-duty washing machines and dryers, along with two televisions.

Managing director of Unicomer Clive Fletcher praised the members of the company's staff, who assisted in the delivery of the initiative in a media release.

"I am very thankful to our small team that quickly responded to ensure these items were delivered to meet this urgent national initiative.

"We are still enduring a trying time in TT but are confident that with responsible individual behaviour, and support to the national response to covid19, a stronger TT will emerge from this."

He also thanked the company's partner in the initiative, the Guardian Group, and people who are involved directly in the fight against the pandemic.

"(We) would like to reiterate our appreciation for the efforts of all the essential personnel, especially our frontline and supporting health care workers, security forces and all others who have supported TT's response to the covid19 pandemic."

Meanwhile, Guardian Group CEO Ravi Tewari said he was pleased with the joint effort to support the national fight.

"It is critical for all segments of TT to rally together and support each other in these difficult times. We are happy to work alongside Unicomer in this noble venture. The employees and shareholders of Guardian Group will continue to support our outstanding frontline workers in ensuring that our nation triumphs over this pandemic.”

The release said Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, Guardian Group and other members of the business community would continue their efforts to support the national response to covid19.