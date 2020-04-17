Staying home pressure from the neighbours

THE EDITOR: If the Minister of National Security truly wants people to adhere to the call to stay home, then he and the Commissioner of Police (CoP) must instruct the police to enforce the laws.

I live in Lower Santa Cruz and since the day bars were shut down, my house has been bombarded by loud music emanating from my neighbour. There are people calling into the Beyond the Tape programme reporting the same nuisance in their areas.

Citizens are asked to stay home but cannot watch television, read or even pray in peace due to the asinine behaviour of neighbours who insist on turning up car and home stereos to full volume.

The minister and the CoP must understand that they are the ones in authority and have the power to inform and remind the public that they can be stopped from playing loud music.

There are many elderly people suffering in their homes as well as students who may be afraid to call the police for fear of repercussions.

We are being told to stay home, but some of us honestly feel like jumping into our cars and going for a drive just to get some peace of mind. Something must be done to address this problem now.

A STEPHENS

via e-mail