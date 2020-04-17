Sangre Grande Hospital Pharmacy Department closed on Saturday

The Sangre Grande Hospital Pharmacy Department will be closed on Saturday and will reopen on Sunday.

In a release on Friday, the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) said, during the temporary closure, services could be accessed at the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre from 8 am to 2 pm.

The ERHA apologised for any convenience caused to patients but expressed commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare.