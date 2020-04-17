Salary relief forms run out in Tobago

Acting Snr Supt Sterling Roberts -

Tobagonians who have been displaced as a result of the Government's covid19 restrictions responded overwhelmingly to its offer of a monthly $1,500 salary relief grant to support them over the next three months.

Acting Snr Supt, Tobago Division, Sterling Roberts told Newsday the island received 1,600 application forms, which were evenly distributed among the Moriah, Roxborough and Shirvan Road Police Stations. "The forms have all expired at the three locations. They have disappeared," he said on Wednesday, adding the process was smooth.

Roberts said the application forms at Shirvan Road Police Station ran out last Thursday. Those at Moriah and Roxborough Police Stations ran out on Tuesday. He could not say if Tobago will be given an additional batch of forms. "So what we have been doing is advising people to fill out the forms online. "Some applicants have complained that the forms are difficult to fill out.

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader and Speyside/L'Anse Fourmi/Parlatuvier representative Farley Augustine put in some long hours in his village on Monday as he helped applicants fill out their forms. Augustine, on his Facebook page, said affected residents in the Tobago West constituency have also been asking him for help.

Social Development and Family Services Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, in a release on Tuesday, dismissed claims that the application process is difficult.