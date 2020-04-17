Safer to exercise in park than go to bank, grocery

THE EDITOR: The Commissioner of Police (CoP) must be highly commended for his very principled and courageous stand with regard to the treatment of law-abiding people. We cannot comprehend the mayhem that would have been created if the CoP did not take this bold stance.

Leaders by nature love the ability to wield power, but here we have a CoP who says he does not have the power citizens may think he has at this point in time – and that is laudable.

If the police exercised their “illegal power” to keep people from leaving home, then there could have been widespread “brutality” all over the country and at the end of the day who would be held responsible? Not the Prime Minister; it would be the CoP.

We live in a democratic country and as such it gives us certain rights. If these rights have to be changed, this must be done by our democratically elected Government. The police cannot simply say the Prime Minister said people must stay home, so I am going to force you to go home or I’ll lock you up.

It is indeed unfortunate that the recalcitrants in our society are forcing the leaders to use harsher rules on the public than they may have had to.

However, it would seem that the powers that be were possibly misled by the congregating that was taking place around the Queen’s Park Savannah and the Aranguez Savannah. In many other parks around the country it is very quiet and safe to exercise once it is not done in groups.

I personally am against the guideline of exercising at home. I think that going to the park by myself or with my wife and not congregating or making the “outing” a social event is much safer than going to the bank, pharmacy, grocery and market.

As a matter of fact we have been practising social distancing both at home and at work. We also do not socialise, ie, have friends/family over or visit anyone for that matter.

The commissioner is totally correct in asking: “Is it safer to walk your dog rather than line up in or outside a bank or grocery?”

We have many different areas where we need to work on to improve the fight against covid19 and win this battle, rather than focusing at this point on exercising and who has more power – the PM or the CoP.

Three things that we need to look at which I have mentioned previously are:

* Identify who has tested positive and share that information so that two-way tracing can be done with speed.

* Limit the number of people in buses, taxis and maxis from 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

* Review what the essential services are. We still have too many people out there who should not be.

The time might well come when the Government will have to declare or a state of emergency with a curfew – something we all do not want.

The Prime Minister, possibly on advice, is denying the public the right to exercise outdoors and, like many leaders, rather than revisit this decision he will most likely go down the road with it.

The Government has done an excellent job thus far and I think the public is responding very well under the circumstances. But like most new encounters it is difficult/impossible to make perfect decisions.

The CoP never said he is in disagreement with the Prime Minister. All he said is that he has a duty to perform and he will do so to the best of his ability – just like the Prime Minister is doing.

I have a piece of advice for these two leaders: pick up the phone and have a chat and let’s all have our guns pointing in one direction.

TERRENCE KALLOO

via e-mail