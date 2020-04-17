Quarantine Act givespower to police, CMO

THE EDITOR: With the current global pandemic of grave and tragic proportions, managing the spread of infectious disease is our main priority.

I take the opportunity to inform readers that the Quarantine Act Chapter 28:05 has existed since 1944 and it allows for acts of quarantine protocol to be applied by the Quarantine Authority and the police.

The chief medical officer (CMO) and the police are required to perform quarantine functions during times of health crisis for “preserving health” from the spread of infectious disease. I am certain that covid19 falls into such categorisation.

Since 1978, the office of the CMO has been responsible for performing a number of duties and exercising power to restrict the movement of people and goods for the purpose of preventing the spread of disease and illness, particularly those that are easily communicable or passed on to others.

Sections of the Quarantine Act that are noteworthy are:

s3 which recognises and empowers the office of the CMO as being the Quarantine Authority. The office holder has significant power to impose limitations on activities and behaviour that can foster, encourage and propagate the spread of contagious and communicable diseases that threaten human well-being and life itself.

s6 which permits the CMO, acting as the Quarantine Authority, if he holds the opinion that an emergency exists, to exercise the power to make orders to prevent the spread of disease in an emergency. He can take special measures to enforce quarantine measures within the population as may be necessary and required, including the management and sanitisation of all air and sea ports.

s7 which allows for some sensible solution as with the present covid19 pandemic. If people are sick and they knowingly withhold information or refuse to comply with quarantine provisions they are guilty of an offence and liable to be imprisoned for six months and to a fine of $6,000.

There are quarantine maritime and air regulations that require sanitary measures to be put in place to destroy infectious diseases. More can be made specific to managing covid19 but the act can work as it is.

s10 permits the police to enter any premises, ship or aircraft without a warrant if there is any reasonable cause for the belief that there is a health offence committed, or communicable disease that jeopardises the health and safety of citizens. The police have the power to arrest without a warrant any person who may have breached the Quarantine Act or committed an offence.

s10 also provides that during a period of quarantine, the police have a duty and power of ensuring that there is lawful conduct by citizens. It allows every member of the Police Service to enforce compliance with provisions of the Quarantine Act, using force if necessary.

S 37 permits the CMO, acting as the Quarantine Authority, to isolate people who are suffering from or suspected to be suffering from infectious disease and keep them for observation.

Therefore, the Quarantine Act equips the Government to work through the Quarantine Authority/CMO and the police. The solution to managing this pandemic already exists and there is no need to search for another solution.

Who are the legal minds advising the offices of the Prime Minister and CMO and the police?

MARVIN RAMNARIN

via e-mail