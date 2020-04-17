PTSC: Open kiosk at City Gate registered as bakery

The kiosk at City Gate which has been selling pies, bread and drinks. - Vidya Thurab

When Newsday visited City Gate at lunchtime on Friday, a kiosk selling pies, bread and drinks was open, as well as a pharmacy.

Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) acting general manager Davis Ragoonanan explained that the kiosk has remained open because it is registered as a bakery.

Earlier this week, Newsday tried to contact him to ask why the kiosk is open, but was unsuccessful. It was unclear what category the kiosk fell under, as the covid19 stipulations say all restaurants and food services are to be closed until April 30.

Retail stores such as bakeries, discount stores, supermarkets, markets, fruit stalls and parlours must close by 6 pm. All other food outlets and stores are closed, including KFC.

Ragoonanan says the corporation is trying its best to keep the transport facility clean for passengers and employees.

“We're always seeing what else we can do.”

Ragoonanan said the PTSC has “ramped up” cleaning initiatives, which include wiping down all surfaces and installing sanitisers. He also said social distancing is taking place, buses are being sanitised and drivers are only filling their vehicles with half the passengers they can carry.

On Queen Street in Port of Spain, popular fabric store Jimmy Aboud – The Textile King seems to be opening only on certain days. The store was open on Tuesday and Thursday, but was closed on Wednesday and on Friday morning when Newsday visited the store. It is understood that people are buying fabric to make masks, among other things.

The corporate communications unit of the police service said in a media release on Friday: “In relation to reports of a certain clothing store on Queen Street, Port of Spain, which was opened up to yesterday (Thursday), and based on this information being brought to the attention of the TTPS, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith wishes to confirm that this, as well as all clothing stores are to be closed, and remain that way unless amendments are made to the public health ordinance regulations.”

Newsday tried again to contact Gregory Aboud, owner of the store and president of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, but was unsuccessful.