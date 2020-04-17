Policeman shot in chest during fight in Chaguanas

A policeman was fighting for his life up to Friday evening after someone shot him during a fight near his home at Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas.

Police said SRP Julien Emmanuel, 56, who works at the Central Police Station in Port of Spain, and another man who lives in the area, were having a heated argument in the afternoon. It escalated into a fight during which the man took Emmanuel’s gun and shot him in his chest.

The man ran off with the gun, leaving the wounded policeman to fend for himself . Residents were alerted and contacted police. Emmanuel was taken to the Chaguanas health facility.