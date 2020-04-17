OJTs to receive stipend

On-The-Job (OJT) trainees will continue to receive their stipends, even as the programme remains suspended until April 30. The Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a release, OJT Director Joann David said the decision to suspend the programme was made in accordance with the government’s extension of the “stay at home order” for all non-essential workers and activities from April 15 to April 30.

David said some trainees provided essential services and activities under the 2020 Public Health Regulations, as they had been called upon to provide critical support to essential services organizations. She expressed our gratitude to those who were able to and have responded to the call under these critical circumstances.

She said the division is doing its best to secure the health and well-being of staff and trainees who currently form part of the OJT training programme during the unprecedented situation of the covid19 pandemic. She called for patience, understanding and compassion during this time and reminded trainees to adhere to the guidelines circulated by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization concerning proper hygiene protocols to combat the pandemic.