No new covid19 cases, deaths

The 10pm covid19 update from the Ministry of Health on Friday night revealed although the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has increased by 22, to 1,320, there have been no new confirmed cases.

The ministry also said one additional patient has been discharged – from Caura Hospital – bringing the number to 21.

The last time the ministry announced a new covid19-positive case was on Wednesday.

The covid19 death toll remains at eight. The last report of a death due to the virus was on April 6.