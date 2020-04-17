No new covid19 cases, deaths

Image courtesy CDC

There have been no new cases or deaths caused by covid19 since Wednesday according to the Ministry of Health in its 4 pm update on Friday.

The number of cases remained at 114 and the number of deaths attributed to the virus stayed at eight.

Only 20 people have recovered from the virus and been discharged from the State's medical care so far.

The ministry said 1,298 samples had been submitted to The Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) for testing so far. The same number reported in an earlier update at 10 am.

The most recent covid19 case was identified on Wednesday.

The last report of a death due to the virus was on April 6.