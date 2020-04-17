More cruise ship crews want to come home to TT

A cruise liner belonging to Royal Caribbean Cruises. -

A TT national who is a crew member stuck on board the cruise ship Vision of the Seas has expressed frustration over the government’s handling of nationals stranded outside the country.

The crew member, who asked to be named only as "Chad," said several other TT nationals who are also crew members are on board the Vision and other ships owned by Royal Caribbean Cruises, anchored off the coast of Barbados.

Chad, who works on the beverage team, said he had his ticket in hand to return home on March 25, but after the government closed the border on March 23, he was left stranded.

Government announced that as of midnight on March 23, international borders were closed to all travellers, including TT nationals, and suspended all commercial flights into the country. This measure, it said, was necessary to control the spread of the covid19 virus.

Chad said the move was made without warning and has put a strain on people who work on ships who were trying to get home to their families.

He said, “We work at sea, we do not get to jump off as we would like. We have to wait until the ship docks to come off.

“The government did not give us enough time – not even a week’s notice – that they were going to close the borders. They literally trapped hundreds of citizens outside their country to fend for themselves.”

He said he had tried to contact the Ministry of National Security and several other ministries but there was no information addressing their concerns.

“I messaged the Ministry of National Security’s Facebook page and was told to contact the nearest consulate so the Ministry of Caricom Affairs can become aware of my presence. But there is none here.

“The message also said to tune into the regular Ministry of Health media conference for regular updates.”

Chad said he remained confused by the government's plan and the treatment of nationals, and said other governments had made provisions to get their nationals home.

“What our government did was lock us out. They have not looked into the financial situation and living conditions of many of the people they locked out. They do not care,” he said.

Other cruise ship crew members have also contacted Newsday in hope of getting the attention of local authorities and help in getting home. One on board the Mariner of the Sea, another ship in the Royal Caribbean Cruises fleet, which is anchored off the Bahamas, said the company had offered to charter a fligt for the crew, but it was up to the TT authorities to open the border.

Chad has been away from his parents, who are 62 and 65, said the stress of not being able to take care of them is having a negative effect on his and his parents' mental health.

He said, “The stigma that is attached to people who are on cruise ships who want to come home is disheartening.”

His mother, who also spoke with Newsday on Friday morning, said it has been difficult, and trying to get answers and a resolution to this situation was stressful. She chose to remain anonymous as she fears her son might be victimised.

Chad, who has been at sea for almost six months, said the company has been taking good care of them and all crew members are screened and tested as often as possible.

The ship last docked in Puerto Rico, where all passengers disembarked.

There is no one with symptoms of covid19 aboard the ship, he said.

“Since we have been quarantined for the past three weeks, there has been constant testing and temperature checks.

“If they let us back in, we are willing to undergo all the necessary tests and quarantine as regulated.”

Chad said there are solutions to allow the stranded citizens back into the country but they are not being explored.

Newsday tried to contact Minister of National Security Stuart Young for commentbut was unsuccessful.