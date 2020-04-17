Laventille man shot dead by police

File photo.

A Laventille man was shot dead by police early on Wednesday morning. Relatives are claiming the police were not in danger after police officers claimed the man drew a weapon.

Police reported that officers were on an exercise when they went to the home of Vincent “Chunky” Moore at about 3.30 am on Wednesday when he is alleged to have pointed a weapon at the lawmen.

Police officers, fearing for their lives, drew their weapons and shot Moore in the head. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died. But relatives claim Moore was unarmed at the time the police came to his house.

Relatives said police appeared in front their gate at about 3.30 am. One officer identified himself but another didn’t. The two then went inside the house and shortly after Moore was shot.

Newsday was told the man was known to the police. Relatives said he had gotten out of jail about three years ago after spending nine years in remand, accused for a murder. The charges were eventually dropped. Relatives added that he was supposed to go to police after hearing that he was suspected of a murder which took place in Eastern Quarry about two nights ago.