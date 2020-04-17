Deyalsingh: TT nowhere near victory over covid19

Image courtesy CDC

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has said the public should “not even be contemplating raising any victory flag” amid covid19, as nothing has been won.

He made the statement at hs ministry's virtual press conference on Friday morning.

Asked if he was worried people were getting complacent, as the number of confirmed cases has remained the same (114) for the past 48 hours, he said, “The virus is there waiting to strike the minute and the day we drop our guard. The plateauing of cases does not mean that the virus is not lurking in anyone around us.

“As the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) said, pretend everyone has it. I have to pretend that the AG has it and (Communications) Minister (Donna) Cox has it.”

He said on his way to the press conference, there was a traffic jam by the lighthouse in Port of Spain, which is his benchmark as to whether enough people are following the stay-at-home rules or not.

He urged people to continue taking the necessary precautions.

“Keep on the social distancing, because all the research tells you that once a country starts to retreat from these social distancing and hygiene measures too soon, you get your second wave and your third wave (of the virus) – which can be deadlier than the first wave.”