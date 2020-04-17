Deyalsingh: 'I was hacked'

Terrence Deyalsingh -

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said his Facebook profile has been hacked.

This has happened several times over the past two years, he said.

In a Facebook post, a commenter asked him if they "had to listen to these MATT apologies for journalists asking irrelevant, dotish and vexing questions?” In response, someone using Deyalsingh’s account told him to “Mute your TV during question time”.

Aasked about this response, Deyalsingh said he would never disrespect the media or anyone else in that way. He said he would have to examine again whether his page has been hacked, and there is a lot of unwelcome activity going on Facebook that had to be guarded against.

Deyalsingh said if his profile was "examined," it was always used to give information relevant to his ministry, and it was not his intention to make that kind of post.

AG Faris Al-Rawi said there is a lot of sabotage on online platforms and misleading "news" that is put out, and thanked reporters for bringing the issue to their attention.