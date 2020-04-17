Covid19 cases still at 114 on Friday morning

Image courtesy CDC

No new cases of covid19 infections were detected between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the Ministry of Health's 10 am update on Friday.

The release said the number of people infected with the coronavirus was still 114.

There have been no more new deaths since the previous eight.

The number of people who have recovered and been discharged from health facilities stayed at 20.

On Thursday evening it was recorded that eight new samples had been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing, bringing the total number of samples sent for testing to 1,298.

According to the worldometer website, which daily tracks the virus’s progression worldwide, at 10 am on Friday, there had been 2,208,217 infections worldwide with 148,725 deaths and 558,620 people recovered.