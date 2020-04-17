CoP: Don't mistake music for covid partying

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith. -

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said while the authorities will continue to clamp down on reports of parties during the stay-at-home order, it was important for the public not to confuse the sound of music playing with liming or partying.

Speaking with Newsday on Friday, Griffith responded to the concerns of people who claimed the police were unable to stop people partying at a house, on the ground that the event was held at a residential home.

He said not all cases of music playing would warrant a police response and reminded the public that while people leaving their homes and congregating at one location to party would constitute an offence under the Public Health Regulations, it was not illegal for a family to play music in their own home.

"What happens is, the neighbours might see six people at a balcony of a house and hear music playing and think that it's a party going on, but that isn't always the case. When the police are called in, they often realise all six of the people live at the same house.

"The only time we can act and bring charges against people is if the music is too loud. Then they can be charged for public nuisance. Or if these are people who came from different houses and gathered at the same location to lime and party."

Griffith said since the police 555 hotline was set up, numerous reports have been made about suspected covid parties across TT.

On Wednesday five men and six Venezuelan women appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate to face charges of gathering in a public place where the number of people gathered exceeded five people under the Public Health Regulations.

They were arrested last Friday at Alicia's Guest House, St Ann's,, after a raid led by Griffith and members of the Special Operations Response Team.

The Trinidadian men were all granted own bail of $20,000 on the condition that they remain at their homes between 6 pm and 8 am, until the covid19 regulations are lifted . The women were denied bail.