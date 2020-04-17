Chaguanas activist held over 'mass gathering'

A Chaguanas businessman and activist has been detained in relation to organising a mass gathering to distribute hampers on Friday morning.

Police said tthe Chaguanas CID detained him for organising a gathering at the Barakah Grounds, Endeavour, Chaguanas.

He has not been charged and is helping police with enquiries.

Police said "well over" 100 people were at the grounds, but the crowd was being dispersed up until 10.30 am.

Senior police said while they understood the event was a charitable gesture, mass gatherings are not allowed while stay-at-home orders remain in place.