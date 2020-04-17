Bandleaders,make masks

THE EDITOR: In spite of the covid19 pandemic, TT was able to have a successful Carnival by coming out of this period unscathed. Our creativity and welcoming disposition were on full display and gained international plaudits.

We have been making mas for decades and have influenced several carnivals around the world.

This year, our bandleaders have had a very profitable season unhindered by this virus. Here, therefore, is an opportunity for them to plough some of their profits, after years of making mas, into hiring some of their seamstresses and tailors to make some real masks for their masqueraders in particular and the people of our fun-loving republic in general.

BRENT THOMPSON

via e-mail