Arima Lions, rotary clubs distribute reusable masks

A face mask to be distributed by the Maracas, St Joseph Rotary club. -

The Arima Lions Club distributed hampers and reusable face masks to members of the community over the Easter weekend. Club safety officers Jeanne Blaize and Randolph Balwant delivered face masks to the Kistow children's home, Yvonne's paradise home for the aged and other families in need.

They also gave reusable masks to frontline workers in supermarkets and pharmacies in the area, including Massy Stores, Xtra Foods, Rodney's supermarket, Med-pharm and CJ's pharmacy. "We need to protect these frontliners so they can continue to provide us with their much needed services," said the statement from the club.

Rotary clubs have also come together to distribute 1500 reusable face masks to their communities. Clubs in Maracas St Joseph, Felicity/Charlieville, San Juan and Chaguanas have teamed up to protect their communities from the spread of the covid19.

The masks will be made according to World Health Organization standards and will be distributed for free to members of the community at groceries, shops, outlets and homes for the elderly.