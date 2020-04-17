Archbishopbrings us outof covid19darkness

THE EDITOR: What an incredible programme of worship Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon celebrated on a daily basis during our 40 days in the “Lenten desert” surrounded by fear of covid19.

On Holy Thursday, the archbishop moved his “virtual” congregation to the “upper room’ where the disciples had waited after the Last Supper to encounter the risen Lord and the mystery of the resurrection.

And because God has called us to live specially and do special things in this time of covid19, He is inviting us to continue the daily journey with him in this upper room “until we are ready to move from it and we understand what God wants with us.”

Together with the Living Water Community and Trinity Television broadcasting from the archbishop’s chapel, Living Water chapel and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, this 61-year-old leader kept us sane and full of hope with very moving daily sermons preached to a room of empty chairs, and no more than four attendees. No captive congregation for reciprocity.

The relatively young archbishop left me with a sense of amazement at his ability to achieve daily excellence throughout the Lenten period, ending with a most moving Triduum from Holy Thursday through Good Friday, the Easter Vigil on Glorious Saturday and Holy Mass on Easter Sunday.

Gordon never faltered or failed in what he sought to achieve single-handedly without his usual group of support staff.

And on Easter Sunday morning as he again thanked all those who in any way had helped to prepare for these daily services, I realised there was no one to thank Gordon for his unfailing strength and very wise sermons shared with all in what wasn’t about religion but about God.

So I am taking this opportunity to say a most sincere “thank you” on behalf of all viewers to Archbishop Gordon for bringing us out of the darkness of covid19 through daily prayer and meditation and into the resurrection light of Easter.

Please stay safe and well.

ANGELA PIDDUCK

Maraval