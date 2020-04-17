AG: Public servants play major part

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has said the public service is a large part of the essential work force during the covid19 pandemic .

He was answering a question at the Ministry of Health daily press briefing.

He said people in the public service were put on rotating shifts and will do tasks such as delivering and handing out food cards. The shifts were determined according to their health and responsibilities.

“We have to keep things running,” the AG said. “We expect that we may not please everyone, but the show must go on.”