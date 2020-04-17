AG on roadblocks: TT has aggressive, active CoP

Commuters on their way into Port of Spain heading west on the Beetham Highway are caught in a traffic pile-up caused by a police roadblock. There were simultaneous roadblocks on the Priority Bus Route and the Eastern Main Road in Beetham, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Responding to questions at a daily covid19 press briefing hosted by the Ministry of Health on Friday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi assured that roadblocks were part of the police’s effort to maintain order. Traffic gridlock caused by several roadblocks in different parts of Trinidad on Friday morning had drawn harsh criticism for police from commuters on social media.

“We have an aggressive and active Commissioner of Police,” Al-Rawi said. “Notwithstanding residents on the whole, there are people who are trying to continue criminality.”

He said security forces are conducting operations on a constant basis, and are co-ordinated by the Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security.

“Yes it is a feature of covid19. It is general policing to deal with the scourge of criminality.”