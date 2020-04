957 prisoners to be freed

At a Health Ministry press briefing on Friday, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said about 957 people are expected to be released early from prison.

The categories include those who have been granted bail but could not afford it and those who have less than 12 months of their sentencesleft to serve.

The release is part of Government's efforts to contain the spread of covid19.

So far 121 have been freed.