12 virtual courts by next week

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi announced that the country will have 12 virtual courts by next week.

He said the move will result in savings of millions of dollars a year in transporting prisoners

Six are already in operation, he said.

He made the announcement on Friday at the Ministry of Health’s daily covid19 press conference.

The virtual courts will be set up in major prisons and rehabilitation centres across the country.