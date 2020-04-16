We need tohear UNC plans forthe country

THE EDITOR: Covid19 will change our economy and our politics. I gather that all the political strategies in place before February will have to change fast.

The economy will be the big issue for the general election. It is no longer a case of Santa Claus budgets and gimme gimme handouts. Any preaching of that doctrine should be voted into oblivion.

Indeed, the country needs to hear from its two main parties, the PNM and the UNC, about their plans to get us out of the economic sandpit.

That being said, I would like to hear from the UNC about how it plans to take us forward from an economic perspective. I don’t want to hear the usual platform “rah rah” of the Monday Night Forum.

I want to hear the UNC’s position on devaluation, fiscal deficits and debt management. I want to hear how it plans to run the country with less than $40 billion a year. I want to hear about its plans to resuscitate the manufacturing sector and the services sector.

I don’t care for a hamper or a teddy bear for Christmas, I care for enlightened policy. The UNC seems to believe in having a lot of youth candidates and that is good, but which one of them can command a ministry of finance, a minister of energy, a ministry of works or a ministry of national security?

As flawed as the PNM may be, when people look at it they see a government and ministers in ministries. What do we see when we look at the UNC? The country needs substance and gravitas from the UNC.

BHAVAN RAMADHAR

Barataria