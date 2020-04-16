Tenders being accepted for cloth face masks

Face masks by Phoebe Ann Edwards -

Over 60 tender forms have been collected and others sent out online to people and companies who want to make cloth facemasks.

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert announced this during a post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in Port of Spain onThursday.

He highlighted advertisements in the media since Tuesday. Since the ads strarted to appear, 20 forms have been given out in Tobago, and about 40 in Trinidad.

“If you look at the ad you would see that it is individuals, sole traders and firms, to submit offers for the local manufacture of cloth facemasks. These masks have to be made in accordance with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” Imbert said.

The ad was placed by Nipdec.

Imbert said people would have to drop off tenders physically at Nipdec offices or TT Post offices. Along with the tender form, they will also have to drop off a sample of their masks. The masks willthen be tested by the Bureau of Standards and the UTT Department of Fashion.