Teen shot dead in Valencia
Police are investigating the murder of a 17-year-old Valencia boy who was shot dead near his home on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Ikel Williams was shot by gunmen in a track off Clarence Trace, Valencia Old Road, at around 3.30 pm.
Homicide Investigators went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Williams dead.
Williams was a form four student of the Valencia High School.
In an unrelated incident, less than an hour later at around 4.05 police were called to a dirt track off Vega de Oropouche where they found a human skull and ribcage.
Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.
