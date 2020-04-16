Teen shot dead in Valencia

Police are investigating the murder of a 17-year-old Valencia boy who was shot dead near his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Ikel Williams was shot by gunmen in a track off Clarence Trace, Valencia Old Road, at around 3.30 pm.

Homicide Investigators went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Williams dead.

Williams was a form four student of the Valencia High School.

In an unrelated incident, less than an hour later at around 4.05 police were called to a dirt track off Vega de Oropouche where they found a human skull and ribcage.

Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.