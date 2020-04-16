PM: UNC wants TT to fail on covid19

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister on Wednesday slammed the latest attempts by the Opposition Leader to allege sham testing was taking place in TT with respect to the covid19 pandemic.

Dr Rowley also condemned attempts by other Opposition members and their allies to politicise the national effort to combat the spread of the virus in TT.

Rowley told Newsday, "As far as they are concerned, this country must fail, so that they could succeed."

He continued, "That is their default position. Their default position is to misrepresent, mislead, obstruct, create doubt."

Rowley said, "They are not concerned about the success in this mission. What they are looking for is political opportunity."

Focusing specifically on Kamla Persad-Bissessar's allegations about testing for covid19, Rowley countered, "She is not in a position to confirm or provide any evidence of the reckless statements that she makes."

He said it was all "part of the Cambridge Analytica playbook" that the UNC uses.

"It matters not that it is a lie or fake. Make it work for you."

Rowley said the UNC continues to prove to the public "they have no intention of working with the Government to bring success" in the fight against covid19. He added the UNC does not see TT at risk because of covid19.

"They see the PNM."

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar repeated her claims about sham testing and that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was trying "to cover up the true state of the coronavirus spread in TT." Referring to Deyalsingh's comments at the virtual news conference earlier in day, Persad-Bissessar insisted it was Deyalsingh who was engaged in a political "freak show".