PM announces 'Road to Recovery' team

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister has announced the creation of a "Road Map to Recovery" team that will help TT to recover after the covid19 crisis.

In announcing the creation of this team, Dr Rowley said a road map for the country's recovery post-covid19 should be ready by the end of May.

But he warned if restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic where not adhered to, TT could experience "a tack back" and a resurgence of the virus.

At the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, Rowley said, he will chair the team.

Other members are Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte; Public Administration Minister Allyson West; businessmen Gerry Brooks, Christian Mouttet, Ronnie Mohammed, Sean Roach, Allan Warner, Vincent Perreira, Robert Bermudez and Colin Soo Ping Chow; former finance ministers Wendell Mottley and Winston Dookeran; labour representatives Christopher Henry and Michael Annisette; Bankers Association president Karen Darbasie; Vishnu Dhanpaul; Allyson Lewis; Karl Theodore; Selwyn Hazel; energy expert Gregory McGuire; and Single Fathers Association president Rondell Feeles.

Rowley rejected allegations from the Opposition and other people who are alleging Government is hiding information about covid19. He said these were the same people who misled the population on other matters. While TT has done reasonably well in dealing with the pandemic, he said, he condemned those of whom he said "stick break in their ears," and were not following public health regulations.

Citing long lines outside places like commercial banks and people hosting covid19 parties as examples of people who were not adhering to the public health guidelines, Rowley was particularly critical of the latter. He hoped that all covid19 parties end with everybody "in a full black Maria to the jail."

He said a decision will be taken before April 30 about how and when TT will transition post-covid19. Rowley reiterated that Government will make these decisions on the basis of the science and advice from medical experts.