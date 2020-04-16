News
Photos of the day: April 16
Jeff Mayers
12 Hrs Ago
Poui tree in bloom Hollows, Port of Spain - JEFF K MAYERS
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Fire rages in the hills over St. Ann's as smoke fills the valley below on Monday - Catherine Chang Kit
Using pants as a mask over his head, this man was captured resting on Lord Street, San Fernando - Marvin Hamilton
Reader submission - Derwin Howell
Large amounts of sargassum seaweed currently cover the shores of Manzanilla Beach - JEFF K MAYERS
Sunset seen and captured in Gran Couva Road on Tuesday - Nigel Pirali
Her smile reminds us that we must all do our part to secure a better world for the future of our children. - Christine Bhatoo
Demand and Supply! Street vendors selling cloth masks as the government urges the public to coverup in the fight against the further spread of the coronavirus. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Members of the Defence Force assist The Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL) with distribution of food items to the NGOs, at City Hall on Knox Street in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI
We had an unusual but welcomed visitor today in Glencoe. - Nicole Patrick
Reader submitted - Gracelyn Rojas
An egret flies over a bush fire, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Mausica on Thursday. - Angelo Marcelle
NO Social Distancing! These men were captured playing a game of cards in the dining area of the Breakfast Shed at the Waterfront in Port of Spain. The Breakfast Shed, along with all other fast food businesses, was closed to help slow the spread of the covid19 virus - SUREASH CHOLAI
