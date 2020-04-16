N Touch
Photos of the day: April 16

Poui tree in bloom Hollows, Port of Spain - JEFF K MAYERS
Poui tree in bloom Hollows, Port of Spain - JEFF K MAYERS

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

Fire rages in the hills over St. Ann's as smoke fills the valley below on Monday - Catherine Chang Kit

Using pants as a mask over his head, this man was captured resting on Lord Street, San Fernando - Marvin Hamilton

Reader submission - Derwin Howell

Large amounts of sargassum seaweed currently cover the shores of Manzanilla Beach - JEFF K MAYERS

Sunset seen and captured in Gran Couva Road on Tuesday - Nigel Pirali

Her smile reminds us that we must all do our part to secure a better world for the future of our children. - Christine Bhatoo

Demand and Supply! Street vendors selling cloth masks as the government urges the public to coverup in the fight against the further spread of the coronavirus. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Members of the Defence Force assist The Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL) with distribution of food items to the NGOs, at City Hall on Knox Street in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

We had an unusual but welcomed visitor today in Glencoe. - Nicole Patrick

Reader submitted - Gracelyn Rojas

An egret flies over a bush fire, Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Mausica on Thursday. - Angelo Marcelle

NO Social Distancing! These men were captured playing a game of cards in the dining area of the Breakfast Shed at the Waterfront in Port of Spain. The Breakfast Shed, along with all other fast food businesses, was closed to help slow the spread of the covid19 virus - SUREASH CHOLAI

