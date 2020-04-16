News
Photos of the day: April 15
Jeff Mayers
3 Hrs Ago
Keston Ragbir harvesting baigan for customers from his Kernaham Road agricultural lands, Manzanilla. -
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Shaurn Williams - fisherman from Point Radix, Ortoire Village roasting red snapper on makeshift stove on Wednesday - JEFF K MAYERS
Long lines of people were seen waiting outside the St Ann's East Constituency MP Office of Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly on the Saddle Road San Juan to collect hampers. - SUREASH CHOLAI
An elephant murti seem deserted outside the Om Shakti Mandir in Aranguez where religious congregation is no longer allowed due to the stay at home order to help slow the spread of the covid19 virus - SUREASH CHOLAI
Work continues on the Curepe interchange project on Wednesday . All businesses not deemed essential were asked to cease public operations as a measure to stop the spread of covid19. The construction project was allowed to continue. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Garbage in the East Dry River, Port of Spain on Tuesday. - Vidya Thurab
Samdaye Balkisoon cleans crabs for a customer on the Southern Main Road near the Caroni bridge. Ms. Balkisoon indicated that sales have increase in that last month. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Jango the popular vendor on the Southern Main Road, Caroni is sellinng shrimp. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Caribbean Airlines planes in there hangar at the Piarco International Airport. These planes were grounded since the Government closed our boarders from midnight on March 23, 2020. - SUREASH CHOLAI
A soldier wears a camouflage face mask, while walking on Broadway, Arima on Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle
Customers purchase pastries at a kiosk in City Gate, Port of Spain on Tuesday - Ayanna Kinsale
Customers wait in line to enter Jimmy Aboud fabric store on Henry St, Port of Spain on Thursday. Fabric stores were not on the government's list of essential services. - Ayanna Kinsale
A vendor sells cloth face masks on Henry Street, Port of Spain - Ayanna Kinsale
‘Reflection’ in deep thought my younger sister, Jaimie. Caught the moment taking time for reflection yesterday evening as the sun was setting. Covid-19 is like nothing we have seen before and is having significant impact on our daily lives. Her thoughts are with Ministry of Health and all front line workers who continue to manage and combat Covid-19 in Trinidad & Tobago. ‘Stay at Home’ positive thoughts about current crisis, we do not know how long this will last, but we do know that it will end and that we will come through this together bigger and better. - Justynne Fletcher
Reader submission - Dhanmatee Ramjohn
Local thyme plant submitted by a form six hobbyist nature photographer. - Lakshmi Ramtahal
Nature's creation and beauty, always touches my core giving an inspirational rise to capture it's astounding beauty. Photo of a beach in Cedros from a car's mirror. - Tonya Cadogan
Submission from amateur nature photographer. - Glendon Nawrang
Reader submission - Destinee Walcott
Special thanks to our silent heroes. - Photo by: Nadia Singh
