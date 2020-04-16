Paid bloggersat govt newsconferences

THE EDITOR: Why are political activists and paid bloggers being allowed to masquerade as journalists at government press conferences?

This disturbing practice will cause much harm to the credibility of the actual independent media as these fake journalists’ only interest is protecting their handlers and not pursuing truth.

We have allowed every institution in our country to become broken and our independent media are now under severe attack from all sides, and this latest practice by the Government will hasten the erosion of media credibility.

It is unfair that professional journalists are being lumped together with these activists and bloggers as “media” in order for ministers to avoid difficult questions.

No one is fooled, we know they are just there to lob softball questions and push government-approved talking points. We Trinis must be really thought of as fools I suppose.

This practice should be stopped as public relations has no place in reporting factual, accurate and honest journalism. If allowed to continue, press freedom, democracy and the country will suffer in the long run.

CHARLES BERNARD

via e-mail