No change in covid19 stats overnight

THE number of confirmed cases of the covid19 virus in TT remains at 114 — no change from Wednesday’s 10pm update.

In its 10am update on Thursday, the Health Ministry said no new samples have since been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing.

The number of samples sent remains at 1,283.

The ministry has previously explained that the number of samples sent is not equivalent to the number of tests done, as some patients have been tested more than once.

No additional patients have been discharged, leaving the figure at 20.

The death toll remains at 8.