MP Lee: Are we ready for rainy season?

David Lee -

MP for Pointe-a-Pierre David Lee is reminding government to take “adequate and effective” measures to prepare for the upcoming rainy season, despite the burden of covid19.

Before the pandemic, he said in a media release, "Our nation has witnessed the purely destructive effects flooding has had on thousands of households as well as communities such as Claxton Bay and Macaulay in my own constituency of Pointe-a-Pierre.”

"Now with the increasing job losses and the rising inability of many citizens to afford basic necessities due to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic, any failure or delay to alleviate flooding, especially in the vulnerable communities will be totally catastrophic to the welfare of thousands.”

He called on the Ministry of Local Government to clear waterways and rivers in Claxton Bay, Macaulay and Soledad in his constituency, where flooding had affected hundreds in recent years.

“If the Government truly cares about the wellbeing of our citizens, the safety of our first responders as well as protecting our health system from unwanted pressure in this time of crisis, they would act now to prevent the double catastrophe which could occur during the rainy season.”