Mixed reactions to roadmap team

Progessive Party leader Nikolai Edwards. -

UNC Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said, "This (team) will have the same fate as the economic advisory committee. Where is the Minister of Finance in this committee?" Moonilal alleged that the Prime Minister was "trying to buy time and goodwill." He also claimed, "The PM is trying to decontaminate himself in the last few days in office."

Moonilal said Dr Rowley and many of the people who are on the team "have indeed destroyed the economy over the past four and a half years". He added, "Now we ask them to rebuild. Who is the PM fooling ? Moonilal quipped.

UNC PRO Anita Haynes said, "In a post covid19 situation, the country needs a clear assessment of where we are." She added, "There needs to be transparency and accountability in government spending. We fully intend to hold the government to account."

MSJ political leader David Abdulah said he had no issue with any member of the team. But he added, "I don't think the balance is right." Abdulah said there seems to be too many people from the private sector on the team. He questioned why Christopher Henry and Michael Annisette were the only two labour representatives included. Abdulah also said, "Agriculture and farming seem to have been forgotten completely."

Former energy minister Kevin Ramarine said, "All we heard was they were supposed to come up with a roadmap. I don't know what the objectives are.

"While some people on the team could bring insights on the economy and its relationship with the global economy, Ramnarine said, "I believe we needed new thinking, not sterile academic debate." Ramnarine was uncertain who on the team "has a nexus with the agricultural sector". Going forward, Ramnarine said there must be a focus on increasing food production.

COP political leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan commended Rowley for putting the team together. But she said the team must recognise that "the world has changed" because of the pandemic. Seepersad-Bachan said this was a golden opportunity for TT "to come out from behind the curve." She opined that TT could no longer depend on traditional business models, and some state institutions may have become obsolete because of covid19. Seepersad-Bachan said practices adopted during the pandemic, such as a greater use of technology, should be continued in a post-covid19 period. She also said whatever decisions are made in the recovery period, TT "must be prepared for the possibility of another pandemic."

Progressive Party leader Nikoli Edwards said the creation of the team reflected the Government's understanding that "recovery is dependent on the support and contribution of all segments of society." But Edwards felt the team could be strengthened by "more and broader civil society representation and participation." He added that representation should focus on vulnerable groups such as women and children. Edwards also called for the establishment of a roundtable for local political parties to contribute to the way forward.