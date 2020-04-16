Man shot dead in St James

Stock photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old Cocorite man after he was shot dead in St James on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Jevon James, of Ratchet Hill, Cocorite, was walking along Ethel Street, St James, at around 5.45 pm when he was shot several times by gunmen who ran away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Police went to the scene and saw James bleeding on the ground.

Police took him to the St James hospital where he died while being treated.