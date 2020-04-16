Man, 72, shot dead, one wounded in attack

Several bullet holes in the windscreen of the car in which Wesley Harewood was travelling. - Shane Superville

A trip to the grocery store turned deadly for 72-year-old Francis Pierre, as he was gunned down during a shooting at Covigne Road, Diego Martin on Thursday morning.

Sources said at around 10.30 am, Pierre was at Covigne Road when gunmen in a Nissan AD Wagon pulled up and shot at a Nissan Bluebird which was parked nearby.

Newsday understands Pierre was not the target of the gunmen but was shot during the attack.

Another man identified as 33-year-old Wesley Harewood, who was in the parked car with his father, was shot in his elbow, waist and shoulder.

Police took Pierre to the St James infirmary where he was declared dead on arrival.

Harewood's father drove him to the hospital.

Newsday visited the hospital and spoke to Pierre's son, Rufaro Pierre, who lamented the violence in the country.

"I could never feel good about this incident. These fellas don't care. In broad daylight they just came and shot up the place.

"He (Francis) went to get his pension cheque or something. My mom, his wife, has diabetes so I think he went to get some things for her and run some errands.

"He was born and grew up in the area so I don't think he was necessarily afraid of something like this."

The younger Francis said despite the grief of losing his father, he was optimistic the police would find the shooters.

"I think the police are on top of things."

Newsday also spoke to Harewood's older sister, Maurisia Harewood, who condemned the violence.

"He (my brother) used to live in the area but he moved out for this same reason. He came to meet with police at the West End police station. As he left the station and drove a short distance away with my father, a car pulled up and shot at them," she said.

"My father was in the car with him (Wesley) when they shot at them. We were going to the grocery to get some supplies for Wesley to go back home in the east where he lives and now look at what happened, an elderly man from the community is dead."

Harewood said she was traumatised after the shooting.